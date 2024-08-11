Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $84.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $87.00.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HY. Northland Capmk downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $1.30. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 42.94%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 6,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.
About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.
