Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Sells 300 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.4% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.8 %

XOM traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.85. 12,151,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,399,568. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

