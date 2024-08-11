HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $625.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $600.00 price target (down from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $610.52.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:HUBS traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $472.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.11. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at $40,332,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at $40,332,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,875 shares of company stock worth $26,879,025 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after buying an additional 626,977 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 62.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,406,000 after buying an additional 604,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,236,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 92,828.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,230,000 after acquiring an additional 487,348 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 451,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,022,000 after acquiring an additional 210,138 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.