Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Director Sells $164,043.00 in Stock

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at $608,781.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $377.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.74. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $248.37 and a fifty-two week high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBB. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 1,850.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

