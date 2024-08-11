holoride Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One holoride token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, holoride has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $27,276.06 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,568.84 or 0.04366573 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00035005 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011729 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008348 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,297,213 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,107,877 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00201246 USD and is down -5.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $42,366.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

