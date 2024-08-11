Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,594 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $156,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,244,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,900,966. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,596.00 and a beta of 1.08. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $25.74.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $30,861.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,871.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 16,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $285,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 585,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,958,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $30,861.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,871.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 980,907 shares of company stock valued at $19,445,689 over the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

