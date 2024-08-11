Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.78 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Himax Technologies’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Himax Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $0.02-0.05 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.015-0.045 EPS.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HIMX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.55. 621,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 2.21. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

Featured Stories

