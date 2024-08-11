Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $206.32. 1,210,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,302. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $229.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.05 and a 200-day moving average of $206.07. The company has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.