Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HGV

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 2.6 %

HGV traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,721. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average is $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $804,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 131,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.