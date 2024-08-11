Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 120 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 777.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,950.00.

Diageo Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $124.55. The company had a trading volume of 903,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,748. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $119.48 and a 1 year high of $175.06.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.37%.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.