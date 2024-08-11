Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 2.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 4.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 12.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,017,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average is $71.24. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.91 and a 1 year high of $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.77.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

