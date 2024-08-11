Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $239,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 931 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 62.6% during the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 19.4% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.6% during the second quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,975,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,696,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $244.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.79.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $675,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,362,888.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $675,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,362,888.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $4,303,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,512,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,786,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,842 shares of company stock valued at $60,982,983 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

