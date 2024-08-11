Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 95.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

NYSEARCA SCHK traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,147. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

