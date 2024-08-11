Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Mastercard by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 40,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.55.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $456.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,757. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.38. The firm has a market cap of $424.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,362,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 141,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.45, for a total transaction of $64,500,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,505,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,688,903,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,035,067 shares of company stock worth $917,231,686. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

