HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alto Ingredients’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Alto Ingredients stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. Alto Ingredients has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $105.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alto Ingredients will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the first quarter worth $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 959.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 21,693 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $131,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

