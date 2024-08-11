Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Haynes International Stock Up 0.5 %

Haynes International stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.84. The stock had a trading volume of 31,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,197. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.24. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $60.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $764.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.33). Haynes International had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $153.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haynes International will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Haynes International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Haynes International by 67.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Haynes International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

