Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Harrow from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Harrow from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Harrow alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Harrow

Harrow Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HROW traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57. Harrow has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Harrow had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $34.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Harrow will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Harrow in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Harrow by 2,730.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Harrow by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Harrow in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Harrow by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harrow

(Get Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.