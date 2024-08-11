Harbor Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Harbor Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Harbor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.13. The company had a trading volume of 169,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,531. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $77.79.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.