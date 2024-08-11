Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Holdings Cut by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $106,881,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,660,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,618,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,009,000 after buying an additional 713,519 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,171,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,883,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,948,000 after buying an additional 583,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:HASI traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,128. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $34.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.61.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 69.21% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 80.58%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

