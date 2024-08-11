Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $995.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $6.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $6.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Barclays increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

