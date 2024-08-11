Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Greenlight Capital Re Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ GLRE opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. Greenlight Capital Re has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84.
Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $174.86 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.
