Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Downgraded by TD Securities to Strong Sell

TD Securities lowered shares of Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Greenlane Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GRN remained flat at C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 94,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,773. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11. Greenlane Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45, a PEG ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.44.

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Greenlane Renewables had a negative return on equity of 75.09% and a negative net margin of 51.16%. The company had revenue of C$18.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greenlane Renewables will post 0.0004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. Its systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

