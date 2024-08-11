Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) PT Lowered to $17.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GPRE. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Green Plains from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,968. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $853.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Green Plains has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $34.62.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $618.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.70 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Plains will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Green Plains by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,352,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,317,000 after purchasing an additional 352,000 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,213,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,266,000 after acquiring an additional 53,320 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 167,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 71,099 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

