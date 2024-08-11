Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Green Dot updated its FY24 guidance to $1.45-$1.59 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.450-1.450 EPS.

Green Dot Stock Up 13.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. 619,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,660. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.96. Green Dot has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $16.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

