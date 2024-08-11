Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-$1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.51. Green Dot also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.450-1.450 EPS.
Green Dot Stock Performance
Shares of Green Dot stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. 619,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,660. The stock has a market cap of $534.76 million, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.96. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $447.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.70 million. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
