Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Receives $11.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Gray Television from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gray Television from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised Gray Television to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Gray Television Stock Performance

NYSE:GTN opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $435.22 million, a P/E ratio of -36.58, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gray Television will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently -266.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,094,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,730,000 after purchasing an additional 661,760 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

