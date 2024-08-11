Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $143.49 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $108.24 and a twelve month high of $157.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.88 and its 200 day moving average is $137.97.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at $389,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 14,150.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 710.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

