Graham (NYSE:GHM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $49.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Graham had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Graham updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:GHM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.50. 54,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,192. The firm has a market cap of $309.82 million, a P/E ratio of 66.28 and a beta of 0.59. Graham has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $34.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GHM. StockNews.com raised Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Graham in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

