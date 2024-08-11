Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.50 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GBDC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.40. 1,412,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,645. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.85%.

In other news, CEO David Golub acquired 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,880 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David Golub purchased 450,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,880 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,646.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 62,267 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,268,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,212.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 601,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,636,138. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4,797.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,740,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,855 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $12,126,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 22.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,513,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,190,000 after acquiring an additional 640,866 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 29.6% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,101,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,940,000 after acquiring an additional 479,339 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $5,509,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

