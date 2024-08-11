Gogo Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Gogo in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Gogo’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Gogo’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOGO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Gogo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Gogo stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. Gogo has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $969.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Gogo had a return on equity of 229.65% and a net margin of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Gogo by 27.7% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,064,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,906,000 after acquiring an additional 664,803 shares during the last quarter. LB Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 1,895,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,643,000 after purchasing an additional 448,918 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gogo by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 152,338 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter worth $757,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

