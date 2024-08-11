GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GFS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC dropped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.54.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,267. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.64. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.61.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 38.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 47.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.