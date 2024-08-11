Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

GPN has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.92.

GPN stock opened at $102.06 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $141.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 194.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240,388 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,087,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,151,000 after purchasing an additional 132,635 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Global Payments by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,797,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,933,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,957,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,307,000 after purchasing an additional 193,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

