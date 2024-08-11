Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Global Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Global Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Global Partners

Global Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GLP traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 49,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.34. Global Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Partners

In other news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.66 per share, with a total value of $426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,669.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 110,000 shares of company stock worth $4,979,700 in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 6,200.0% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,541,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 195,234 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 137,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,527 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global Partners by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.