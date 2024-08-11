Gimbal Financial Cuts Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Gimbal Financial lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for 1.0% of Gimbal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gimbal Financial’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $729,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $603,000.

SOXX traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.78. 3,454,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,470. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $144.40 and a 1 year high of $267.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

