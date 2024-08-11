Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $523,000 Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MAA shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.56.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock remained flat at $153.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. 765,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,631. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $154.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.