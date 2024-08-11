Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $215,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% in the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLD traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.56. 4,441,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,236,060. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $229.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.71.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

