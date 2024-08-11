Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,750 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in AES by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 124,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 735.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 617,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 543,464 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AES by 20.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 839,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after buying an additional 140,610 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AES by 178.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,369,000 after buying an additional 442,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Performance

AES stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.66. 7,689,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,195,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.08.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. AES’s payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

About AES

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

