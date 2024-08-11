Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank grew its position in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the first quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 740.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.18. 513,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,692. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.45. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.