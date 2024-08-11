Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Invests $45,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 376,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after buying an additional 228,716 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 378,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 18,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,655,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.66. 10,732,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,041,461. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -27.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPW. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.61.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

