Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $6,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $336.14. 969,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.84.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.