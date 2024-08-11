G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $370.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.53.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.40% and a negative return on equity of 74.75%. The business had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of G1 Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.