FY2024 Earnings Forecast for ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Issued By HC Wainwright

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ASP Isotopes in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ASP Isotopes’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ASP Isotopes’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get ASP Isotopes alerts:

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

ASP Isotopes Trading Down 5.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of ASP Isotopes stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 5.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53. ASP Isotopes has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $5.67.

In other news, major shareholder Ak Jensen Investment Managemen purchased 61,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $210,286.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,678,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,707,658.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPI. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 477.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 69,176 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ASP Isotopes by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.