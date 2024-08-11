Freshpet’s (FRPT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Freshpet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Freshpet from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.60.

NASDAQ FRPT traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.12. 514,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,259. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $136.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $792,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,333.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth about $40,327,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 915,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,457,000 after purchasing an additional 245,403 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,002,000 after purchasing an additional 234,836 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 3,434.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 226,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 219,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth about $17,845,000.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

