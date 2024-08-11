Frax Share (FXS) Trading Down 5.3% Over Last Week

Frax Share (FXS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $156.61 million and $11.53 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Frax Share token can now be bought for about $1.92 or 0.00003169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,681,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,684,368 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

