Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res to “Hold”

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,988,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,143. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.74. Fortinet has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $73.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,613,579.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,638. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,052,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,648,665,000 after purchasing an additional 779,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fortinet by 664.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,400,215,000 after buying an additional 30,542,551 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,156,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,610,000 after acquiring an additional 134,366 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 94.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,026,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,941,000 after acquiring an additional 657,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.