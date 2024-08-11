Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $69.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,988,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,143. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $73.91. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.74.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638 in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,026,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,941,000 after purchasing an additional 657,400 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 22,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $7,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.