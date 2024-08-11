Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Issues Earnings Results

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $22.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 million. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 119.12% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Forge Global Price Performance

NYSE:FRGE traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.29. 330,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,069. The firm has a market cap of $233.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.39. Forge Global has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $118,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,009,551 shares in the company, valued at $13,913,275.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 588,871 shares of company stock worth $850,518 over the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

