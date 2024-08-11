Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
FSI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,492. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $2.96.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
