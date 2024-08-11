Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

FSI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,492. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $2.96.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International, Inc. ( NYSE:FSI Free Report ) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.05% of Flexible Solutions International worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

