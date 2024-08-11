FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) Price Target Lowered to $1.05 at DA Davidson

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $1.35 to $1.05 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FiscalNote Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE NOTE traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 927,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. FiscalNote has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get FiscalNote alerts:

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.89 million. FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 48.89% and a negative return on equity of 141.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FiscalNote will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FiscalNote

Institutional Trading of FiscalNote

In related news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 54,329 shares of FiscalNote stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $77,147.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,662,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,101.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,186 shares of company stock valued at $192,654. Insiders own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOTE. Natixis bought a new stake in FiscalNote during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FiscalNote by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,157,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FiscalNote during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FiscalNote by 51.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FiscalNote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FiscalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FiscalNote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.