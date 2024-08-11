First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CAO Sells $382,339.00 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $108,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $211.80 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $274.00 target price (up from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Solar from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 411.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

